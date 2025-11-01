Integrity Alliance LLC. Decreases Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,936 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. owned 0.12% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

FPEI stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

