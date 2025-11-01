Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $543,000 Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Solventum were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.