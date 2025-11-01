Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 3,473 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 387.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

