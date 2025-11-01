Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.16 and last traded at $144.2150, with a volume of 814641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Primoris Services from $129.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 109.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

