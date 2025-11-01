Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 6429227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
