Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 6429227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

