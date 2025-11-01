Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA) Short Interest Up 76.9% in October

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AVMA opened at $65.63 on Friday. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

