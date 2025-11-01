Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,555.60 and last traded at GBX 1,546, with a volume of 566599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,538.
Monks Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 0.71.
Insider Transactions at Monks
In other news, insider David Ballance purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 per share, for a total transaction of £59,560. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Monks Company Profile
The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.
