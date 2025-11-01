Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 78.4% in October

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,500 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0501 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $49,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 359,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,956.90. This trade represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.