First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Short Interest Up 78.0% in October

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,300 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the September 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCIO opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a PE ratio of -274.05 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

About First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (SCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize long-term income by holding intermediate-term structured credit investments such as RMBS, CMBS, CLOs, and ABS.

