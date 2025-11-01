Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $358.44 and last traded at $351.58, with a volume of 345139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.73.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nova by 13.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nova by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Nova by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Nova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

