Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Rises By 77.7%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,800 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,688.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,688.0 days.
Melexis Stock Performance
MLXSF opened at $77.00 on Friday. Melexis has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.
Melexis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Melexis
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.