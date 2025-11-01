Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Rises By 77.7%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,800 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,688.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,688.0 days.

Melexis Stock Performance

MLXSF opened at $77.00 on Friday. Melexis has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, current, latch and switch, inductive position, speed, pressure, tire monitoring, temperature, and optical sensors ICs and time-of-flight; embedded motor, smart, fan and pump, smart LED, and pre-driver ICs; embedded lighting; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, and RFID transceivers.

