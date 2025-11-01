NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 99,500 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
Shares of NGKIF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. NGK Insulators has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $17.96.
NGK Insulators Company Profile
