NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 99,500 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of NGKIF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. NGK Insulators has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

