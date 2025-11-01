Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 3,797 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the airline’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

