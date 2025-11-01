Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 357 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCZ stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

