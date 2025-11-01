iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

