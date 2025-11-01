GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after buying an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after buying an additional 4,599,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after buying an additional 3,363,421 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

