Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Citigroup raised their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $487.37 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.