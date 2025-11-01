Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.