Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. $MVF

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.18% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

