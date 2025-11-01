GAM Holding AG Takes $1.08 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.16% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4,150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 477.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $25.08 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.30). Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

