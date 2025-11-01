Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Olin and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Olin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Olin has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $44.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. Olin had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 173.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,070.89. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.