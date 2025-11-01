GAM Holding AG Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 84,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

ALV opened at $116.95 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

