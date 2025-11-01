GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,256 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

