Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 424 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.