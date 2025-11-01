Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

