Avant Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,551 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Avant Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DFSV opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.