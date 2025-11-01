Avant Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Avant Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

