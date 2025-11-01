Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$16.72.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

AP.UN opened at C$14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.44 and a 52-week high of C$22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.60.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

