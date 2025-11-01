Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Citigroup began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.40.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE AJG opened at $249.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $242.75 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after acquiring an additional 685,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,230,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.