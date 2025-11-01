Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.22.

CCA opened at C$63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$59.10 and a 12 month high of C$75.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

