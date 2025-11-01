Avant Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Avant Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 91,344 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.21 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

