Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$178.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIHFree Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$174.00 to C$178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIH. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.88.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$168.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$107.32 and a 12-month high of C$168.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total value of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

