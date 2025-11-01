HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $344,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,132 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

