GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after buying an additional 130,921 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,498,000 after purchasing an additional 164,136 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 386,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 318,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $320.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day moving average of $265.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.