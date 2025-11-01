Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

