HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 353,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after buying an additional 313,981 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,628,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $87.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.95 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.