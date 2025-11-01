WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Clossin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 52,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.38 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 13.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

