Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

