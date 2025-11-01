Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $96.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,879,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,451,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,787,000 after buying an additional 914,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

