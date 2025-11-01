Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Position Reduced by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $251.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.68 and its 200-day moving average is $226.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.