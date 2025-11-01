CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) CEO Joseph Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,623,250. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.22. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.45 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 91.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 27.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $269.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.40.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

