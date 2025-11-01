CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) CEO Joseph Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2025

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) CEO Joseph Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,623,250. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.22. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.45 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 91.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 27.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $269.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.40.

CSW Industrials

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

