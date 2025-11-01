Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stock Holdings Cut by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises 3.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $39,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,308.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,406.15. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.56.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,524. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,880. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $29,538,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

