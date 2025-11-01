Mill Capital Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Labcorp comprises 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Labcorp worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Labcorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Labcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Labcorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Labcorp Stock Performance
NYSE:LH opened at $254.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.83 and its 200-day moving average is $260.99. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72.
Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Labcorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.
Labcorp Company Profile
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
