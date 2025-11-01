Mill Capital Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Labcorp comprises 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Labcorp worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Labcorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Labcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Labcorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $254.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.83 and its 200-day moving average is $260.99. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.