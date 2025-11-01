Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $277.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.