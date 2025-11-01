Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Twin City Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,368,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

