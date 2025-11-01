Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede Sells 30,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $709,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,183.85. This represents a 51.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Neha Narkhede sold 153,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 26.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Confluent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Confluent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Confluent by 56.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

