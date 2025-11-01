Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 2.3% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.17 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.