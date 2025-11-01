HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $592.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

