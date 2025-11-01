Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,854. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

