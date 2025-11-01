Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RANI. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 51.7%

NASDAQ RANI opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mir A. Imran acquired 2,083,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,250,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,083,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000.40. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $11,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,379,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,367.38. This represents a 62.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 75.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

